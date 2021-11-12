Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,671 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 179,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after buying an additional 97,673 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 688,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 85,605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

IIIV opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $710.51 million, a P/E ratio of -64.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

