Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,399 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 562.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.49 and a 200-day moving average of $201.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

