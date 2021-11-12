Amalgamated Bank Acquires 8,767 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Shutterstock by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,823,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,065,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,170 shares of company stock worth $18,219,120. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

