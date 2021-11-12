Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $110,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

