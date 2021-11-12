William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Check in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

STER opened at $26.19 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,581,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

