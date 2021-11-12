Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

TPC stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.36. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 127,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 229,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 44,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

