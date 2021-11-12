Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to C$60.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 52.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.