Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $58.00 at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.31.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

