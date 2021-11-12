FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered by Piper Sandler

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Beauty Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

SKIN stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Beauty Health by 633.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $23,102,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 160,091 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health by 98.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

