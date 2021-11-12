Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $6,984.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,726.20 or 1.00276450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.04 or 0.00343095 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.64 or 0.00504540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00166005 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001459 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,948,137 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

