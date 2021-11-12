Ambrosus (AMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $718,576.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $718,576.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,520,855 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

