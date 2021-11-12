Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $359.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.15 and a 200 day moving average of $366.95. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.