New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 33.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NJR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.