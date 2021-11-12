Credit Suisse AG Has $4.48 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $104.41 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

