Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $9.50 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $9.50 or 0.00014952 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $118.10 million and $2.55 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,394 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

