YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at BTIG Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YETI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

NYSE:YETI opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $29,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

