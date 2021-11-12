FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Cut by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vroom in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist dropped their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. Vroom has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Vroom by 11.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Vroom by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

