FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.