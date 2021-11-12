Bsr Reit Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.