Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.