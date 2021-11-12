HC Wainwright Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $45.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of MRUS opened at $28.32 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 210.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Merus by 87.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

