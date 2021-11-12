TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXMD. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.