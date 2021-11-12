Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Raised to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

