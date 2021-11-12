AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 76.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

