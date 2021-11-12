AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE MTW opened at $22.09 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

