Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $41,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECON. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 952,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $32.40.

