iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD opened at $78.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $83.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.

