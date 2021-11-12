UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.