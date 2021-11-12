California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.28 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Associated Banc worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $24.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

