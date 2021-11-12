OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.35 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.