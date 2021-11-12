Define Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $189.92 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Define has a market cap of $90.66 million and approximately $189.92 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Define has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Define coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00003415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Define using one of the exchanges listed above.

