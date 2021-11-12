Contrasting Lightbridge (LTBR) & Its Competitors

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lightbridge to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Lightbridge alerts:

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -85.24% -75.50% Lightbridge Competitors -32.58% -15.24% -6.26%

This table compares Lightbridge and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -4.95 Lightbridge Competitors $1.71 billion $102.69 million 22.03

Lightbridge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lightbridge and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 162 660 956 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Lightbridge’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s competitors have a beta of 2.24, suggesting that their average share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lightbridge competitors beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.