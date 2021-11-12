Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of SRE opened at $121.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

