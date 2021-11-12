Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Given New $21.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

