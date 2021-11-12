Piper Sandler Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $218.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.48.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. Wix.com has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

