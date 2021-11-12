Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

