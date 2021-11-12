Telsey Advisory Group Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

