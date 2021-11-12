Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.56% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $42,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,628 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,240,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $571.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

