Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $42,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investure LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after buying an additional 36,915 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,195,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $174.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.71. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $138.98 and a twelve month high of $176.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.