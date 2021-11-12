Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 399 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $45,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $98.10 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

