Bank of America Corp DE Sells 312,279 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.21% of Vonage worth $43,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 10.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vonage by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -242.97, a PEG ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

