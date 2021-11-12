Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. Popular has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $85.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,638 shares of company stock worth $5,534,452. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 32.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 61.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 33.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $6,953,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

