Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $80.29 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $602.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.89.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

