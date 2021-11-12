Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives GBX 494 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.45).

Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

LON:KGH opened at GBX 401 ($5.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.84.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

