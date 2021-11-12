NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $360.00 at Truist

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $257.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $303.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.