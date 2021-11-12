Robert Charles Kramer Sells 3,050 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 52.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

