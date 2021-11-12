Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,684,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

