Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $371.27

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,876,590. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $73,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $342.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.88. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

