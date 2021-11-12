Zacks Investment Management Has $913,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

