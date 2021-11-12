Zacks Investment Management Buys 2,944 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

REZI opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.